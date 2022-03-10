Chief of Staff underlines uncrewed future for US Army

The US Army is placing an ever-greater emphasis on uncrewed systems as it seeks to improve soldier protection while also enhancing operational efficiency.

The army is working on developing and acquiring UGVs and UASs, and it intends to increase the deployment of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), both on the ground and in the air. Interaction via MUM-T would also improve soldier situational awareness and lethality.

‘That is going to change how we do business,’ Gen James McConville, Army Chief of Staff, claimed during an 8 March webinar organised by the US-based CSIS think-tank.

He pointed out that, with a human in the loop to operate