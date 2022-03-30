Multi-domain operations dominate US Army budget request

Arquus extends involvement with new-look Caesar
Arquus will provide the rolling base for the Caesar 6x6 Mark II self-propelled gun.
Focused on providing its soldier with training and equipment for multi-domain operations, the US Army released its FY 2023 budget request on 28 March. The service has solicited $177.5 billion, with $35 billion for funding acquisitions and research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) efforts.
A total of $21.3 billion was allocated for procurement of systems and platforms. It includes the purchase of 29,046 Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSWs), 252 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs), 120 Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) and 32 Army Integrated Air & Missile Defense (AIAMD) systems. The army’s plans also include 35 remanufactured AH-64E Apaches and 24 UH-60M
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Arquus will provide the rolling base for the Caesar 6x6 Mark II self-propelled gun.
Japan is expanding its number of EW units, plus it is developing high-powered microwave weapons able to counter enemy UAVs.
The deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations from FN Herstal was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.
New company focuses on promoting Israeli-developed APS for European and NATO militaries.
Malaysia already fields miniguns from Dillon Aero on land and rotary-wing platforms but the US manufacturer Dillon Aero is seeking other Asia-Pacific customers.
The Czech MoD is approaching the end of a legal audit of the BVP replacement programme and intends to have the results of this analysis by the end of this month. The goal is to define the future of the programme in April.