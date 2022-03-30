To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Multi-domain operations dominate US Army budget request

30th March 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Army has requested funds to procure 72 AMPVs. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army has solicited $35 billion in its FY 2023 budget request for acquisitions and research, development, test and evaluation efforts.

Focused on providing its soldier with training and equipment for multi-domain operations, the US Army released its FY 2023 budget request on 28 March. The service has solicited $177.5 billion, with $35 billion for funding acquisitions and research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) efforts.

A total of $21.3 billion was allocated for procurement of systems and platforms. It includes the purchase of 29,046 Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSWs), 252 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs), 120 Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) and 32 Army Integrated Air & Missile Defense (AIAMD) systems. The army’s plans also include 35  remanufactured AH-64E Apaches and 24 UH-60M

