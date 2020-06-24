Thales unveils new generation of optronic devices

With demand worldwide on the rise from armies for sensors that enhance situational awareness on the front line, Thales France has launched two new EO devices in its Sophie family.

The Nellie NVG (pictured above) and Optima camera/target locator were unveiled in a 26 June webinar. Company officials described these systems as a new generation of sensors with enhanced capabilities.

‘We put inside these products the state-of-the-art technologies in order to allow the user to face the challenges of the new operational paradigm and high-intensity combat,’ explained Pascal Secretin, Thales' product director for imagers and sensors.

Optima is an IR camera/target locator designed for platoon leaders that can be operated by day and at night.

Thales product manager Pierre-Yves Guinet explained that this device was designed to ensure data protection, adding: 'We are trying to provide the best of the new technology to our soldiers.'

Optima coordinates photo and video sharing and provides secure access that only allows use of the camera.

Authentication of shared data warns Optima users if an enemy attempts to manipulate data. In addition, software on the device provides integrity checks to protect against cyber threats; Guinet claimed it is ‘impossible for a cybercriminal to steal the information stored in the camera'.

Optima provides as standard a direct view optics (DVO) channel that augments the ability to detect and identify the enemy in daylight, as well as enhancing the range of observation of the camera.

‘Similar devices available in the market only have a TV channel, which the range of observation is typically 2km. Besides the TV channel, Optima also has the DVO, which the range is 7km,’ Guinet explained.