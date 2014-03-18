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Sniper ATP-SE achieves IOC with US Air Force

18th March 2014 - 11:29 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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Lockheed Martin’s Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod - Sensor Enhancement (ATP-SE) has achieved initial operating capability (IOC) with the US Air Force, clearing the way for the system to be deployed in support of combat operations.

Sniper ATP-SE is an enhanced configuration of Sniper ATP developed by Lockheed Martin under a contract awarded in 2010. It brings the US Air Force advanced non-traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for fighter and bomber aircraft; along with improved combat identification; expanded air-to-air and maritime capability; and two-way data link communication. 

Sniper ATP-SE is also equipped with Net-T capability, which enables a point-to-multipoint networking architecture. When used with other platforms, it gives operators and analysts access to real-time data beyond their line of sight.

Ken Fuhr, director of fixed wing programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said: ‘The path to IOC involved collaboration between Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force to complete a two-year, six-platform ATP-SE test programme. Lockheed Martin also manufactured more than 100 Sniper ATP-SE pods and successfully trained squadrons to operate and maintain the system. 

‘This significant achievement enables the US Air Force and Air National Guard to deploy Sniper ATP-SE worldwide on the A-10C, B-1, F-15E and F-16 Blocks 30, 40 and 50 for increased performance and situational awareness.’

Shephard News Team

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