US Air Force prepares next stage of E-3 Sentry modernisation

The US Air Force (USAF) Materiel Command recently issued two presolicitations for the second phase of the E-3 AWACS Sentry Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (DRAGON) programme.

The modernisation effort is intended to avoid creating a capability gap in the service’s airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) inventory over the coming years, since the next steps in acquiring its substitute, the E-7 Wedgetail, remain unclear.

The USAF plans to award five-year firm-fixed price contracts for a total of 35 repairs to be conducted between FY2026 and FY2030. It will involve substituting 1970s analogue