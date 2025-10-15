To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end

15th October 2025 - 16:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

Persistent Systems has supplied MANET devices to the US Marine Corps and is delivering more to the US Army. (Image: Persistent Systems)

Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.

Persistent Systems expects to complete the delivery of around 1,200 MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) devices, Personal Transport (PT5) devices and other devices by the end of the year under a US$34 million order from the US Army.

The contract was announced on 2 October but deliveries are already well underway. The order was placed through the US Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO 3CN) office and supports the development of the network for the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype.

The contract will see the supply of devices under the Wave Relay family

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

