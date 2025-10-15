AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end

Persistent Systems expects to complete the delivery of around 1,200 MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) devices, Personal Transport (PT5) devices and other devices by the end of the year under a US$34 million order from the US Army.

The contract was announced on 2 October but deliveries are already well underway. The order was placed through the US Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO 3CN) office and supports the development of the network for the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype.

The contract will see the supply of devices under the Wave Relay family