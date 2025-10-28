Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool

Babcock is close to securing its first customer for its new AI-powered Nomad communications intelligence tool, the company told Shephard, as it works to expand its efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Nomad is Babcock’s first fully AI-powered product. It is designed to automatically translate, transcribe and analyse text and voice data, according to the company, providing militaries with real-time intelligence.

Peter Passaro, chief technologist for AI at Babcock International Group, said militaries often lack the linguists and analysts they need to process the data they collect, meaning “they’re losing valuable intelligence”.

This can have critical