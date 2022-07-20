Farnborough 2022: Raytheon UK ‘optimistic’ about Shadow life extension beyond 2030

Having been awarded an upgrade contract for RAF Shadow R1 special mission aircraft and production of an additional two platforms in Q4 2021, Raytheon UK is hopeful that the MoD will see fit to extend the life of the eight-strong fleet beyond its 2030 end-of-service date.

The upgraded R2 aircraft are to benefit from integration of Leonardo’s Miysis Directed-Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) Defensive Aids System (DAS), with a first delivery to take place in June 2023 and all others expected before the end of 2025.

From a capability perspective, Miysis features a twin-head laser pointer/tracker and can detect IR-guided missiles, supported by a number of algorithms to prioritise incoming threats.

‘The currently stated [Shadow] out-of-service date is 2030 but we’re optimistic that will be extended,’ said Jeff Lewis, CEO of Raytheon UK. ‘There are no guarantees of course and will be subject to a business case as we move forward but to have a large, spiral upgrade programme shows confidence both in the platform’s capabilities and our capability to execute the work.’

Ahead of Shadow R2 deliveries, Raytheon will concentrate on meeting a number of ‘key design milestones’ before the end of 2022 and which are currently ‘on track,’ according to Lewis.

‘It is a challenging programme because it needs a huge amount of design and manufacturing expertise to ensure we can deliver, but I’m confident we have the capability,’ he added.

Once Shadow R2 aircraft upgrades are finished at Raytheon’s Broughton site they will be transferred to RAF Waddington and operated by 14 Squadron.

Elsewhere, Raytheon UK is also prioritising the development of a land-based utility weapon called RedKite.

‘What's unique about this is it’s the first time we have developed a weapon fully in the digital environment, so the concepts have all been modelled and simulated digitally, and we're gradually introducing hardware into the loop,’ said Lewis.

He also explained that the programme has been supported by a simulated guidance system and missile seeker, while Raytheon continues to explore with customers if the weapon can be digitally certified.

‘It’s a great capability better than Paveway and slightly less capable than SPEAR CAP 3…and we’re targeting a competitive price point,’ said Lewis.