RAFAEL's BNET SDR – A New Level of Tactical Communications (sponsored)

The BNET™ Family is a Spectrum-Aware Software Defined Radio and Network Architecture addressing the challenges of future digitised warfare.

This video is brought to you by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

BNET SDR is an advanced tactical Broadband IP Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) Software Defined Radio (SDR) providing reliable high-speed, low-delay connectivity for broadband data, voice and video on-the-move for ground and airborne platforms, HQs, and dismounted soldiers. The modular, multi-band, multi-channel, net-centric system enables Multi Channel Reception by a single radio with a single antenna, fast Merge and Join, and spectrum awareness allowing each radio to continually sense the entire spectrum. The anti-jam, GPS-independent system enables unprecedented data rates and user numbers, allowing all land, sea, and air units to participate in a single, seamless, scalable network.