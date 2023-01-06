Internet-of-Things firm completes asset tracking trial for UK MoD

UK-based Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions provider Smarter Technologies has completed a government-furnished equipment (GFE) asset tracking trial at HM Naval Base Devonport.

The trial, undertaken on behalf of the UK MoD, saw Smarter's Orion IoT data network used to track ‘mission-critical’ GFE.

The MoD sought to trial how technology could be used to increase efficiency at the large naval base.

Some 200 pieces of GFE were selected to be tracked, including waterfront assets such as pontoons and mobile cranes.

Over 15 weeks, 3.2 million performance records were generated using real-time data that could be remotely viewed on demand.

During the trial, the average time to locate and check items was reduced by over two thirds due to the ability to track the location of assets in near real-time.

Smarter Technologies said other benefits included monitoring contractor performance and capturing trends in equipment and fleet usage.

Orion uses a low-power ultra-narrow low band 433MHz UHF radio system.