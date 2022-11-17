UK to increase cyber resilience with Immersive Labs
The UK MoD has selected Immersive Labs to upskill the armed forces against the cyber threats, to prove cyber readiness and to identify cybersecurity talent to fill open roles, the partners announced on 11 November.
Under the deal, Immersive Labs will provide its AppSec, CyberPro and Crisis Sim platforms to enhance the military’s cyber and digital readiness.
The partnership supports the MoD’s efforts to ensure teams have Suitably Qualified Experienced Person (SQEP) capabilities with access to more than 1,800 labs and simulations aligned with the NIST/NICE cyber security framework
The British Army had trialled all three solutions before integrating them into
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Crowded spectrum and operational security pose major challenges for US electronic warfare training
Senior US commanders are restricted in their ability to train as they fight as the training task becomes more complex and the ability to use key equipment on exercises is limited by operational security.
-
Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence
The Turkish Air Force has taken delivery of the first three of 52 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft ordered under a 2017 contract with Pakistan following delays imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BISim rolls out major revamp to VBS4 and bags new Mantle ETM customer, says CCO
The VBS4 updates include a range of new features and general improvements, while the latest version of the terrain enterprise Mantle ETM supports Common Database (CDB) format.
-
Inzpire to join BAE's single synthetic environment training programme
Inzpire is the latest partner to join BAE Systems' multi-domain project which is set to enhance virtual, immersive military training by using real-world mission data and tactics.