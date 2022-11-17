UK to increase cyber resilience with Immersive Labs

The UK MoD has selected Immersive Labs to upskill the armed forces against the cyber threats, to prove cyber readiness and to identify cybersecurity talent to fill open roles, the partners announced on 11 November.

Under the deal, Immersive Labs will provide its AppSec, CyberPro and Crisis Sim platforms to enhance the military’s cyber and digital readiness.

The partnership supports the MoD’s efforts to ensure teams have Suitably Qualified Experienced Person (SQEP) capabilities with access to more than 1,800 labs and simulations aligned with the NIST/NICE cyber security framework

The British Army had trialled all three solutions before integrating them into