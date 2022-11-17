To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK to increase cyber resilience with Immersive Labs

17th November 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Immersive Labs works with companies and organisations to enhance cyber workforce resilience by providing skills-based assessments. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK armed forces are integrating three trialled Immersive Labs solutions, AppSec, CyberPro and Crisis Sim, to enhance cyber and digital readiness.

The UK MoD has selected Immersive Labs to upskill the armed forces against the cyber threats, to prove cyber readiness and to identify cybersecurity talent to fill open roles, the partners announced on 11 November.

Under the deal, Immersive Labs will provide its AppSec, CyberPro and Crisis Sim platforms to enhance the military’s cyber and digital readiness.

The partnership supports the MoD’s efforts to ensure teams have Suitably Qualified Experienced Person (SQEP) capabilities with access to more than 1,800 labs and simulations aligned with the NIST/NICE cyber security framework

The British Army had trialled all three solutions before integrating them into

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us