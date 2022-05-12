UK MoD rejects latest criticism of Equipment Plan from Public Accounts Committee

The UK Parliament's spending watchdog, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has once again criticised the UK MoD over the proposed affordability of its ten-year Equipment Plan.

MPs wrote that they were frustrated by the MoD's assumption that its planning was affordable and argued that the ministry relies on unsubstantiated cost reduction plans.

The PAC said in its latest report, published on 11 May: 'We are also frustrated to see the complacency with which the Department assumes its Plan is now affordable for the first time in four years. This is despite its worrying inability to control costs in its large