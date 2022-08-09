To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

QinetiQ wins technical services tender for US Army DEVCOM

9th August 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

QinetiQ has won a technical services contract with the US Army. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Robert Whitlow)

QinetiQ is to provide technical services to US Army DEVCOM for system development, fabrication, sensor and system integration, prototyping of multi-function sensor suites, and technology assessment efforts.

QinetiQ announced on 9 August that it has won a new technical services contract worth up to $45 million from the US Army following a competitive tender.

The deal will see QinetiQ provide services for the C5ISR division within US Army Development Command (DEVCOM) at the Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility.

QinetiQ will initially execute the contract in a 12-month base period of performance, followed by four 12-month options. It will provide technical services for system development, fabrication, sensor and system integration, prototyping of multi-function sensor suites, and technology assessment efforts.

The company stated that the new contract will help to deliver ‘organic growth in the US’. QinetiQ recently also announced the acquisition of US-based Avantus Federal LLC.

