Lockheed Martin satellite with military potential rolls out for 2023 maiden launch

The low-cost LM 400 satellite bus is customisable for multiple applications and supports the Pentagon's Modular Open Systems Architecture for defence missions.

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first LM 400 customisable satellite bus ahead of its planned 2023 launch.

The spacecraft design supports missions including remote sensing, communications, imaging, radar and persistent surveillance.

For military applications, the LM 400 conforms to Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) standards for interoperability with platforms across all US services, and supports use cases within the Joint All-Domain Operations and Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives.

Lockheed Martin says it has invested in common satellite designs to support demand for more proliferated systems, high-rate production and affordable solutions.

The LM 400 design is scalable and can be grown to support higher-power and heavier payloads or carry several satellites per launch.

It can operate in low, medium or geosynchronous orbit, and is designed to be compatible with different launch vehicles in single, ride-share or multi-launch configuration.

The LM 400 is already under several contracts, most recently being named as one of the satellite buses supporting the US Space Force’s Missile Track Custody programme to detect hypersonic missiles.

The first LM 400 off the line is a company-funded Tech Demonstrator which will carry a narrowband communications electronically steered array (ESA) payload. The next such demonstrator, due to launch in 2024, will test a synthetic aperture radar-capable ESA in orbit.