I/ITSEC 2021: MOSA and STE shape the future of US Army training

Soldiers prepare to operate training technologies during the STE User Assessment in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: US Army/Bob Potter)

Modular open source architecture forms the backbone of PEO STRI programmes.

The future of the US Army training enterprise lies in modular open source approach (MOSA) architecture. This is enshrined in law since Congress put language in the National Defense Authorization Act that requires MOSA use, including in the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE), its largest planned investment in military training technology.

Harry Sotomayor, director of engineering for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Range Instrumentation (PEO STRI), called the STE his organisation’s ‘starship programme’. It will define the future of US Army simulation and training, with inbuilt MOSA from the start.

At a panel discussion dealing with the impact of MOSA on the future of US Army training, held on 2 December during the I/ITSEC conference in Orlando, speakers invoked a historical precedent for MOSA.

‘If we are going to execute STE, a big programme, how are we going to take it across our portfolio?’ — Harry Sotomayor, PEO STRI

In the early 19th century, Eli Whitney produced muskets with interchangeable component parts. This required being able to produce a 3D product that meets requirements with a fine tolerance. Today, the same considerations apply to industry with regard to the STE or, indeed, to any US military simulation.

Sotomayor set out the challenges inherent in PEO-STRI’s responsibility of making the STE a reality. He asked: ‘If we are going to execute STE, a big programme, how are we going to take it across our portfolio, using MOSA?’

PEO-STRI sees MOSA as a potential enabler for STE. Dr Jeffrey Lanham, PEO-STRI chief technical officer, said that it will use ‘MOSA strategy as guardrails, not hard-level requirements that stifle innovation… MOSA is an integrated business and technical strategy with modular design tenets and principles.’

Incorporating MOSA requirements into STE and other PEO STRI programmes is enabled by its recent reorganisation that makes programme managers responsible for functional areas rather than specific products, Sotomayor said.

As a result ‘we can divide it into components that are separable and can be produced by different folks’, he added.

Businesses will also have to be part of the MOSA solution, Sotomayor said, and PEO STRI will 'provide kits to industry so they can develop functionality’ in meeting their MOSA-compliant needs.

PEO STRI will develop an electronic tool to address ‘conformance’, Sotomayor noted. The result will be the creation of capabilities for STE where ‘we can leverage what we have for future programmes’.