Viasat aims to launch satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023

Viasat plans to orbit the first ViaSat-3 satellite in the first quarter of 2023 with its launch partner SpaceX.

The constellation will consist of three high-capacity geostationary Ka-band satellites covering the Americas, the EMEA region and the Indo-Pacific, serving both government and commercial customers.

Speaking to Shephard, Viasat UK MD John Reeves said the constellation would give the company more resilience in its offering. The geostationary orbit also allows the company to surge capacity when needed for customers and respond to operational requirements.

The first satellite is planned to be in service by the second half of 2023. The second satellite,