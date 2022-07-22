Farnborough 2022: Raytheon moves in on NORSS to strengthen UK military space capabilities

Raytheon UK is buying a UK-based company that specialises in space domain awareness, space surveillance and tracking.

Announcing the pending acquisition of Northern Space and Security (NORSS) on 18 July during the Farnborough International Airshow, Raytheon Intelligence & Space president Roy Azevedo said the complementary deal would help to enhance the quality of UK orbital analysis and space situational awareness technologies.

NORSS delivers orbital analyst technical services to the UK Space Agency, and the company was also awarded a contract in May from the MoD to develop a simulator called ARTSIM for testing future UK military satellite systems and constellations.

The company is working on ARTSIM with Australia-based Nominal Systems, which is providing desktop simulation software.