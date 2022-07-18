Farnborough 2022: Nir-Or pitches large-area cockpit display for advanced combat aircraft
IMCO Industries subsidiary Nir-Or is using the Farnborough Airshow on 18-22 July to showcase a large area display (LAD) demonstrator for the Black Hawk, a glass cockpit programme for the Indian Advanced Light Helicopter programme, and a bespoke upgrade of the AH–64 Apache gunner display for the Israeli Air Force.
However, its main feature is a 20-inch x 8-inch (50.8cm x 20.3cm) LAD that the Israeli company claimed is ‘ideal’ for combat aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II.
Nir-Or added in a press release that its fully dual-redundant screens control the avionics panel and other flight- or mission-specific operational features.
The LAD provides a dynamic viewing range with an illuminated bezel keyboard plus optical multi-touchscreen functionality and it shows both graphic symbology and other flight-specific operational features, Nir-Or stated.
It added that the LAD supports multiple video inputs to meet mission needs.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Farnborough 2022: Horizon hails sales of airborne SIGINT systems and awaits landmark UK space launch
UK-based Horizon Technologies hails sales of its BlackFish and FlyingFish solutions to 'numerous' customers, and the company is preparing to launch its Amber CubeSat for maritime SIGINT.
-
UK injects £2.35 billion into Eurofighter ECRS Mk2 upgrade
The Eurofighter Typhoon ECRS Mk2 upgrade has received a significant financial boost.
-
HRL composes ELGAR to improve G-band electronics
DARPA wants to maximise the opportunities offered by the G-band spectrum.
-
Raytheon continues JAWS work for DARPA to coordinate kill webs
DARPA has awarded Phase 2 work to Raytheon in the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) battle management planning programme.
-
Collins Aerospace demonstrates data bridges for JADC2
Multi-domain technologies tested in a recent exercise demonstrated how US joint forces can shorten long-range kill chains.
-
New HD cooled lenses improve long-range Silent Sentinel surveillance systems
New MWIR thermal lenses are designed to enhance Osiris and Jaegar sensors.