Farnborough 2022: Nir-Or pitches large-area cockpit display for advanced combat aircraft

IMCO Industries subsidiary Nir-Or is using the Farnborough Airshow on 18-22 July to showcase a large area display (LAD) demonstrator for the Black Hawk, a glass cockpit programme for the Indian Advanced Light Helicopter programme, and a bespoke upgrade of the AH–64 Apache gunner display for the Israeli Air Force.

However, its main feature is a 20-inch x 8-inch (50.8cm x 20.3cm) LAD that the Israeli company claimed is ‘ideal’ for combat aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II.

Nir-Or added in a press release that its fully dual-redundant screens control the avionics panel and other flight- or mission-specific operational features.

The LAD provides a dynamic viewing range with an illuminated bezel keyboard plus optical multi-touchscreen functionality and it shows both graphic symbology and other flight-specific operational features, Nir-Or stated.

It added that the LAD supports multiple video inputs to meet mission needs.