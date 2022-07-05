India flight tests ALH with folding rotor blades

A Dhruv helicopter fitted with two-segmented rotor blades, and a main rotor head in pre-cone configuration, has ‘recently’ made its maiden flight, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced on 30 June.

The flight occurred at HAL’s facility in Bengaluru. It followed earlier rotor track and balance runs, a ground resonance test and a clamped power ground run.

The folding rotor blades and pre-cone rotor head are designed to meet Indian Navy (IN) requirements where deck space on ships is at a premium. The system also improves the time between overhauls of the main gearbox.

The IN and Indian Coast Guard have