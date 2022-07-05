To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India flight tests ALH with folding rotor blades

5th July 2022 - 03:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

HAL has flown for the first time an ALH with folding rotor blades, which could prove a boon for the Indian Navy. (HAL)

HAL's latest efforts with segmented rotor blades could see the Dhruv helicopter return to favour in the Indian Navy.

Dhruv helicopter fitted with two-segmented rotor blades, and a main rotor head in pre-cone configuration, has ‘recently’ made its maiden flight, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced on 30 June.

The flight occurred at HAL’s facility in Bengaluru. It followed earlier rotor track and balance runs, a ground resonance test and a clamped power ground run.

The folding rotor blades and pre-cone rotor head are designed to meet Indian Navy (IN) requirements where deck space on ships is at a premium. The system also improves the time between overhauls of the main gearbox.

The IN and Indian Coast Guard have

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us