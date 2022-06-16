Eurosatory 2022: MKS introduces UAV lenses

US-based MKS Instruments announced the latest addition to its family of Ophir LightIR low-SWaP, high-performance, motorised continuous zoom lenses during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

Company officials told Shephard that the new 18-225mm MWIR f/4 thermal imaging lens is optimised for installation on relatively small platforms.

It comes in a 10µm SXGA/HD focal plane array (FPA) and 15µm VGA FPA detector.

The lens features a compact design with reduced optical elements that results in a significantly reduced weight and size when compared to previous models. It weighs just 326g, which would be ideal for gimbal-based thermal imaging applications on drones and tactical UAV IR cameras.

‘The new zoom lens combines low-SWaP capabilities, a detection range over 16+km and cost-effective pricing,’ said Dr Kobi Lasri, GM of Ophir Optics Group.

The new model enables near diffraction-limit performance in harsh environments and addresses challenges such as line-of-sight stabilisation, athermalisation (optothermal stability to maintain focus throughout the entire zoom range) and high imaging performance.

Special coating on the lenses prevents steaming and fogging.

The Ophir product portfolio consists of laser and LED measurement products, including laser power and energy meters, laser beam profilers and other devices.

