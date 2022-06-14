Eurosatory 2022: Camero goes through walls with Xaver 1000

Camero-Tech introduced the new Camero Xaver product line member, Xaver 1000 through-wall imaging system on 9 June and the Israeli company is showcasing the recently developed product on 13-17 June during Eurosatory 2022.

Xaver 1000 works with an AI-based tracking algorithm of live targets and its own 3D capability the company calls 'sense-through-the-wall'. It allows the system to detect people or static objects behind walls and obstacles.

Camero-Tech claims the system can display live objects in such high resolution that body parts and whether a person is sitting, standing or lying down are all visible, even after they have been motionless for a prolonged period. Xaver 1000 can also measure the height of objects.

It can be operated by a single user through an embedded 10.1-inch (25.6cm) touchscreen display with a simple user interface, so training personnel should be relatively simple. The effectiveness of the operation is further enhanced by integrated data recording and playback for post-mission analysis, training and debriefing.

Other Xaver family members include the short-range Xaver 100 and Xaver 400 and the long-range Xaver LR 40 and Xaver LR80 products.

