DSIT to provide bow-mounted ASW sonar for undisclosed navy

DSIT Solutions has signed a contract with an undisclosed navy for the supply of its bow-mounted sonar (BMS) anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system.

DSIT's ASW systems can be used for frigates and OPVs as well as in ports and harbours, and the navy that has bought the system is an existing customer of the company, including for its hull-mounted sonar (HMS) and ASW trainer.

The sonar systems provide the vessels with a detection capability that has what DSIT says are reduced maintenance costs and a high operational capability.

BMS is a medium frequency sonar system for use in ASW operations in both littoral and deep waters, providing acoustic signal processing and the detection and tracking of weak targets in highly cluttered acoustic environments.

The sonar system requires just a single operator and provides protection against multiple underwater threats including incoming torpedoes.

‘Due to their full satisfaction with our HMS systems and ASW sonar trainer systems, this leading navy now returns to us to extend its modernisation process,’ Hanan Marom, DSIT’s vice president of business development and marketing, said.

‘We look forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation with this professional and advanced navy.’