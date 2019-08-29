DSIT to provide bow-mounted ASW sonar for undisclosed navy
DSIT Solutions has signed a contract with an undisclosed navy for the supply of its bow-mounted sonar (BMS) anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system.
DSIT's ASW systems can be used for frigates and OPVs as well as in ports and harbours, and the navy that has bought the system is an existing customer of the company, including for its hull-mounted sonar (HMS) and ASW trainer.
The sonar systems provide the vessels with a detection capability that has what DSIT says are reduced maintenance costs and a high operational capability.
BMS is a medium frequency sonar system for use in ASW operations in both littoral and deep waters, providing acoustic signal processing and the detection and tracking of weak targets in highly cluttered acoustic environments.
The sonar system requires just a single operator and provides protection against multiple underwater threats including incoming torpedoes.
‘Due to their full satisfaction with our HMS systems and ASW sonar trainer systems, this leading navy now returns to us to extend its modernisation process,’ Hanan Marom, DSIT’s vice president of business development and marketing, said.
‘We look forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation with this professional and advanced navy.’
More from Five Eyes Connectivity Special Report
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Canada
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at the unique situation faced by Canada and how its military is responding to a rapidly changing world.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Australia and New Zealand
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how two of the smaller militaries in the Five Eyes alliance – Australia and New Zealand – are responding to a rapidly-changing world.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The United Kingdom
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how a rapidly shifting threat environment is driving a transformation of British military capabilities.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The United States
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we dive into the connectivity issues facing the US military and its further development of the Multi-Domain Operations concept.
-
Australian CHORUS is on song
The Australian Department of Defence announced on 11 May that it is exploring ways to integrate laser-based optical and RF communication technologies onto a single …
-
Tactical data link provider expects major new order this month
Looking to the future of the Multifunctional Informational Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS), BAE Systems expects an imminent new production contract and …