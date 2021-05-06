Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Canada

In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at the unique situation faced by Canada and how its military is responding to a rapidly changing world.

The future is increasingly uncertain for Canada and its allies, both in terms of military threats and technological developments.

Canada’s military is embracing next-generation solutions to meet these challenges, working closely with its key industrial partners.

Some of these challenges are common across the Five Eyes alliance, which also includes the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Militaries across the alliance are working to introduce improved satellite communications, building cyberspace capabilities and developing more robust networks.

But Canada must also deal with challenges of its own. For example, it is a key player in the High North and the Arctic.

In this second series, we are exploring the military connectivity issues facing the Five Eyes nations and looking at the work underway to ensure communication networks can withstand the expected threats of tomorrow.

