PREMIUM: Tactical data link provider expects major new order this month

Looking to the future of the Multifunctional Informational Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS), BAE Systems expects an imminent new production contract and an increase in FMS activity.

MIDS JTRS is produced by BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace through their Data Link Solutions JV. It is a four-channel radio that can run the Link 16 military data link waveform and up to three more communication protocols, such as the Airborne Networking Waveform.

Data Link Solutions produces the radios to support the US Joint Chiefs of Staff 2015 mandate ‘for the production, distribution and use of Link 16 communications security keying material for legacy and crypto-modernised Link 16 systems’.

This requires that Link 16 systems, used in two-way communications or to share sensor data between US, allied and coalition defence partners, be upgraded to a new cryptographic subsystem by 2022.

John Byrnes, business development director for communications and navigation systems at BAE Systems, told Shephard that the programme ‘is on plan to ensure all US forces achieve the Link 16 cryptographic modernisation mandate’.

He added that MIDS JTRS has been produced in significant numbers for the USN and USAF, while about 40 platforms across the air, ground and surface naval domains in the US and FMS nations have procured the terminals.

Byrnes said BAE Systems has a large production award pending in May, although he declined to provide further details. ‘There also has been a substantial increase in FMS requirements across our more than 50 coalition partners,’ he added.

MIDS JTRS is to replace all existing MIDS Low Volume Terminals. ‘Because MIDS JTRS, as a software defined radio, provides inherent expandability, the programme can continue to grow with our customers’ emerging mission needs, and our production forecasts go out beyond 2025,’ Byrnes explained.

‘Design, development, and integration of new capabilities will continue for MIDS JTRS for the foreseeable future.’