Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The United Kingdom
The UK and its allies are operating in a rapidly changing world.
While a focus on counter-insurgency operations may have dominated the early years of the century, attention has now shifted to the threat posed by China and Russia.
In Series One, we looked at connectivity issues facing the Five Eyes grouping of countries - Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US - through the prism of three key technology areas.
In this second series, we are exploring the military connectivity issues facing the Five Eyes nations and looking at the work underway to ensure communication networks can withstand the expected threats of tomorrow.
Last time we discovered how a new focus on Joint All Domain Operations is dominating future thinking on warfare for the US military and its allies.
In this episode, we focus on the UK and hear how a rapidly shifting threat environment is driving a transformation of British military capabilities.
This evolving threat presents new challenges for the UK. Pervasive information and new technologies have enabled new tools and techniques that undermine cohesion while remaining below traditional detection and response thresholds.
In response, more of the same will not be enough.
