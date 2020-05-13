PREMIUM: Australian CHORUS is on song

The Australian Department of Defence announced on 11 May that it is exploring ways to integrate laser-based optical and RF communication technologies onto a single SATCOM user terminal.

The department said it has the ‘potential to significantly enhance military capability,’ with technology options that can integrate hybrid optical/RF SATCOM terminals into military aircraft, land vehicles and ships.

The project, called CHORUS – an acronym for Compact Hybrid Optical RF User Segment – involves Australian defence scientists working with both industry and academia.

The first research phase will see the team assess the viability of different design options and ‘create a virtual representation, or “digital twin”, of the CHORUS concept to support the development of a demonstration terminal later in the project’.

Phase 1 has been funded to the tune of about A$1 million ($646,500) over a 12-month period. The research includes Defence Science and Technology (DST); industry partners EOS Space Systems and EM Solutions, Lyrebird Antenna Research and Shoal Group; and the Australian National University and University of South Australia as academic partners.

A picture of an EM Solutions Taipan SATCOM system, included with the Defence announcement, suggests that this terminal is central to the CHORUS project. The Taipan was originally designed for the Australian Defence Force to operate at the Ka band on Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites. It has since been rolled out for emergency service applications too.

CHORUS is the first collaborative project launched through Defence’s SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (CRC).

The SmartSat CRC, based at the University of South Australia, opened in February as the largest space industry R&D collaboration in Australia, with an A$12 million funding contribution from Defence over seven years.

Andy Koronios, CEO and MD of the centre, said the project will improve the resilience of military satellite communications and potentially provide leapfrog technology for commercial markets.

He added, ‘By combining optical and RF communications, satellite operators will have more options to provide high-availability, high-capacity and high-resilience satellite communications services without requiring additional access to scarce and expensive radio spectrum.’

Gerald Bolding, Senior Research Scientist - Protected Satellite Communications in DST’s Cyber and Electronic Warfare Division, noted that the aim is to provide satellite operators with the best of both worlds, by combining high data transfer rates and enhanced security promised by optical communications with the reliability of traditional RF communications.