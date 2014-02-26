Boeing P-8A Poseidon enters full-rate production
The US Navy has placed an order with Boeing for 16 additional P-8A Poseidon aircraft, pushing the programme from preliminary low-rate production into full-rate production. The order, worth $2.4 billion according to Boeing, was announced on 26 February.
The new order will bring the US Navy’s fleet to a total of 53 aircraft, and bolster the force’s anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
Boeing has delivered 13 P-8A aircraft to the navy to date, with the aircraft having been operational since December 2013 from the first patrol fleet squadron’s base in Kadena, Japan.
Capt. Scott Dillon, US Navy P-8A program manager, said: ‘This milestone is a testament to the incredible effort and dedication of the team to deliver the P-8A to the fleet as planned. The future of the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance community has begun to make history with the P-8As already delivered to the fleet. These full-rate production aircraft will give us the opportunity to deliver the best system through a cost-effective procurement contract.’
The US Navy has plans to purchase 117 P-8A aircraft in total to replace its P-3 fleet.
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