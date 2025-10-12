To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aselsan brings in dozens of companies and systems under the Steel Dome umbrella

12th October 2025 - 10:42 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Ankara, Turkey

Turkey’s Steel Dome will be based around a slate of 47 systems. (Image: Aselsan)

Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.

Turkey borders the geopolitically unstable Syria and Iraq to its south and has a coast on the Black Sea about 300km from Crimea. The country also remains in a cold-conflict stalemate with Greece and controls the only access to the economically crucial Black Sea.

Amid the turbulence, the country has turned to its leading systems integrator, Aselsan, to provide air defence against a range of current and unknown future threats, with the latter planned to be met by large toolbox of weapons.

A key aspect of Steel Dome, according to those associated with the project, is that it will be

