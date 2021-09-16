Women in Defence Charter launches new strategy at DSEI (Studio)

DSEI 2021: On board the Saab CB90 NG
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
Sinead O'Donnell, Director of HR and Cultural Transformation at Raytheon UK, outlines the aims and ambitions of the Women in Defence Charter.
The charter aims to make the defence sector an attractive industry to work in for women, with a particular focus on retaining and supporting women into senior management positions.
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.
The BNET™ Family is a Spectrum-Aware Software Defined Radio and Network Architecture addressing the challenges of future digitised warfare.
Weapons and sensor changes will be the primary focus of Eurofighter future capability enhancements, under plans laid out by BAE Systems and Leonardo.
High-energy weapon to be installed on British Army Wolfhound for evaluation.
UK-based engineering services firm Ricardo provides electrical and autonomous solutions to refresh light utility vehicle.
The RN hopes its Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (NavyPODS) concept would allow ships to stay up to date with technological changes more quickly.