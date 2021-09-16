Women in Defence Charter launches new strategy at DSEI (Studio)

At a special event at DSEI, the Women in Defence Charter looks at progress to date and how to meet the ambition of more than 30% of the UK defence workforce being women by 2030.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Sinead O'Donnell, Director of HR and Cultural Transformation at Raytheon UK, outlines the aims and ambitions of the Women in Defence Charter.

The charter aims to make the defence sector an attractive industry to work in for women, with a particular focus on retaining and supporting women into senior management positions.