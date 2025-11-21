To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

What will next-gen counter-UAS capabilities for the US look like?

21st November 2025 - 12:04 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A drone flies near the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham. (Photo: US Navy)

Future US counter-uncrewed aerial system solutions are likely to require a flexible, multi-layered approach to tackle a broad spectrum of new threats as they emerge.

Increasing the protection against uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been a growing concern for the US military as the deployment doctrine and the drones are rapidly evolving. As a result, both the Pentagon and industry have been increasing efforts to foresee what tomorrow’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solutions will look like.

Affordability, flexibility, precision, rapid deployment, resilience and an open architecture are among the features the US Department of Defense (DoD) has been prioritising. The capabilities might also be dual-use, artificial intelligence-driven and capable of providing mass defence.

“The wide breadth of this threat requires ‘no one size’

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us