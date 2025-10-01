US Army awards nearly $6 billion in contracts for CUAS interceptors and UAS systems

The US Army has awarded around US$6 billion in contracts for counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

A contract worth US$5 billion was given to Raytheon for its Coyote missile interceptors. The deal will include kinetic and non-kinetic interceptors, launchers and Ku-band radio frequency radio systems. The contract has an anticipated completion date of 2033, with work and locations for production still to be determined according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notice.

The Coyote missile system will form part of President Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ multi-layered air defence initiative.

According to Raytheon, the Coyote rail-launched missile