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Sweden swayed by speed to capability in French frigate win

21st May 2026 - 10:03 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Naval Group claims the FDI frigate can handle current and emerging threats all over the seas, from the High North to warm waters. (Photo: Naval Group)

Naval Group has secured a contract to supply four Frégate de Défense et d’Intervention frigates to the Royal Swedish Navy, extending the French naval industry’s reach into Northern Europe and showing why speed to capability has become the defining criterion in today’s defence procurement contests.

Naval Group has been selected by the Swedish Ministry of Defence to supply four Frégate de Défense et d’Intervention (FDI) frigates to the Royal Swedish Navy under the Luleå class programme, the French shipbuilder confirmed on 19 May 2026.

It marks one of the largest single defence investments Sweden has made since the Gripen fighter jet was introduced in the 1980s, and delivers Naval Group its second major European export customer after Greece.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded swiftly on X: “Sweden has selected Naval Group’s FDI frigate to modernise its navy. I thank Sweden and appreciate the

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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