How the US Army is applying lessons learned from the Ukraine war

6th March 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Army is accelerating the production of HIMARS rounds. (Photo: US Army)

The conflict in Ukraine has been heavily impacting ground warfare planning and leading the US Army in some new directions.

In order to better prepare its soldiers, inventory and installations for future warfare, the US Army is analysing and applying various lessons learned from the Ukraine war.

After reaching the one-year mark on 24 February, this high-intensity conflict has deeply impacted military planning and is pushing the service's commanders to take new measures to ensure readiness.

This includes redefining requirements and acquisition efforts in addition to upgrading data-gathering processes and ISR capacities and strengthening the national defence industrial base.

The service has also been implementing logistic changes and improving its infrastructure worldwide, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, with the creation of

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

