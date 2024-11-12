What the future holds for Ukraine and NATO under a Trump administration

A future Donald Trump administration will have a profound impact on geopolitics and defence worldwide. It is not crystal clear, however, how he will handle the conflict in Ukraine or US relations with NATO member states.

Philippe Dickinson, deputy director of the Transatlantic Security Initiative within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security of the US-based think tank Atlantic Council, remarked that “anyone claiming to know definitively” what Trump’s policy will be “should be treated with significant scepticism”.

“Trump’s diplomatic approach is to always keep others – friend and foe alike – off balance,” Dickinson noted. “It is to make a virtue