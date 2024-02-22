What the US expects from a third year of war in Ukraine

As the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears, the war’s development has continued to grab attention in the US, despite the struggles of supporters in Washington of Kyiv’s efforts against Russia. With the US more politically split now than at any time since the 1850s, Washington has been struggling to maintain military assistance, as the uncertainty regarding the future of the conflict splits opinion.

While the Biden administration and the Pentagon have been urging Congress to pass the national security supplemental package, some lawmakers believe the US should discontinue the assistance and contribute to an