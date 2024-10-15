To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO to test the use of 5G in maritime communications

15th October 2024 - 11:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A German Navy sailor onboard of the GS Bayern during the Exercise BALTOPS 23. (Photo: NATO)

The Digital Backbone Experimentation 2025 in Latvia will assess the deployment of 5G in multidomain communications.

A total of nine NATO member states will evaluate the potential of 5G and low-earth orbit satellite capabilities in maritime line-of-sight and multidomain communications at Digital Backbone Experimentation (DiBaX) 2025.

The event will take place this month in the Latvian National Armed Forces 5G test environment for defence innovations at Camp Ādaži. It will focus on the use of 5G for seamless communications at sea, ports and piers, enhancing connectivity, operational effectiveness and information exchange between NATO maritime, land and air forces.

Military personnel and equipment from Latvia, Estonia, the US, Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Norway and Sweden will be deployed

