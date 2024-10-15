NATO to test the use of 5G in maritime communications

A total of nine NATO member states will evaluate the potential of 5G and low-earth orbit satellite capabilities in maritime line-of-sight and multidomain communications at Digital Backbone Experimentation (DiBaX) 2025.

The event will take place this month in the Latvian National Armed Forces’ 5G test environment for defence innovations at Camp Ādaži. It will focus on the use of 5G for seamless communications at sea, ports and piers, enhancing connectivity, operational effectiveness and information exchange between NATO maritime, land and air forces.

Military personnel and equipment from Latvia, Estonia, the US, Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Norway and Sweden will be deployed