What is preventing the German defence industry from accelerating production?
In order to refill its stockpiles, Germany has been taking several measures to increase and accelerate the production of defence solutions. Although the country has announced investments in its manufacturing capacities and reduced regulatory barriers, there are still challenges to be overcome in this process.
After investing less than 2% of its GDP in defence for over 30 years, according to SIPRI’s database, Berlin plans to surpass this mark by 2024.
A €100 billion ($107 billion) special fund was also included in the 2022 federal budget to enable the acquisition of cutting-edge systems and technologies for national services.
However,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Dramatic changes in store for ADF after Defence Strategic Review is released
There are no major surprises in the Defence Strategic Review, but it presages a major change of direction for Australia's military and approach to defence.
-
How integration of multiple sensors can enhance US missile defence
The Pentagon is working on designing, developing and delivering capabilities to the armed services to enable them to counter ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles.
-
BAE Systems harnesses strategic chaos to speed up defence planning
BAE Systems FAST Labs has been contracted by DARPA to develop an autonomy-based system to assist with defence operational planning.
-
Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks
Slovakia has handed over all its available MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine and continues to take delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
-
North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time
In quick speed, North Korea has performed its maiden launch of a solid-fuelled ICBM after parading it just two months ago.
-
Why the US cannot overcome Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons
As hypersonic weapons do not follow a ballistic trajectory and can fly at low altitudes in addition to manoeuvring en route to their target, they challenge existing US defence systems.