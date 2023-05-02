What is preventing the German defence industry from accelerating production?

In order to refill its stockpiles, Germany has been taking several measures to increase and accelerate the production of defence solutions. Although the country has announced investments in its manufacturing capacities and reduced regulatory barriers, there are still challenges to be overcome in this process.

After investing less than 2% of its GDP in defence for over 30 years, according to SIPRI’s database, Berlin plans to surpass this mark by 2024.

A €100 billion ($107 billion) special fund was also included in the 2022 federal budget to enable the acquisition of cutting-edge systems and technologies for national services.

However,