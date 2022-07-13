NATO estimates most members will not reach 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2022
Data recently released by NATO indicates that 20 of its 29 member states will not reach the desired spending benchmark of 2% of GDP on defence in 2022.
Croatia (2.03%), Estonia (2.34%), Greece (3.76%), Latvia (2.10%), Lithuania (2.36%), Poland (2.42%), Slovakia (2%), the UK (2.12%) and the US (3.47%) are the only countries that are expected achieve the goal this year.
The allocation of 2% of the GDP to defence expenditure was agreed upon by NATO defence ministers in 2006 as a way to ensure the Alliance’s military readiness as well as an indicator of its members' willingness to contribute to common defence
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Dutch MoD selects AEC Skyline for aerial services
A new contract from the Netherlands MoD for AEC Skyline includes JTAC CAS and threat simulation, jamming, ISR and manned-unmanned teaming.
-
Turkey achieves ‘a gain from a loss’ by giving green light to Finnish, Swedish NATO membership
In extracting concessions before lifting its veto to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Turkey has been able to declare a diplomatic victory — but how much of an achievement is it?
-
AEC Skyline ventures into combat cloud services with Lowland
The cloud-based Lowland solution is designed to transfer critical data from the field to command centres.
-
USN picks Jacobs for air-launched and underwater test support
Both the Air Launch Test Capability and the Underwater Launch Test Capability support the Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic programme.
-
Northrop Grumman to build missile integration facility
Northrop Grumman is building a new missile integration facility in West Virginia.
-
Something’s got to give (Opinion)
UK defence policy lacks coherence as the gap between rhetoric and reality remains as wide as ever, while the government remains focused on self-preservation instead of giving clear direction.