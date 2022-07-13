To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO estimates most members will not reach 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2022

13th July 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Dutch soldier fires a light machine gun during Exercise Griffin 2022. (Photo: NATO)

Although 20 out of 29 NATO member states will not reach 2% of the GDP in defence spending in 2022, 79.3% of the countries (23 nations) earmarked more than 20% of their defence budgets to equipment and modernisation.

Data recently released by NATO indicates that 20 of its 29 member states will not reach the desired spending benchmark of 2% of GDP on defence in 2022. 

Croatia (2.03%), Estonia (2.34%), Greece (3.76%), Latvia (2.10%), Lithuania (2.36%), Poland (2.42%), Slovakia (2%), the UK (2.12%) and the US (3.47%) are the only countries that are expected achieve the goal this year.

The allocation of 2% of the GDP to defence expenditure was agreed upon by NATO defence ministers in 2006 as a way to ensure the Alliance’s military readiness as well as an indicator of its members' willingness to contribute to common defence

