NATO estimates most members will not reach 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2022

Data recently released by NATO indicates that 20 of its 29 member states will not reach the desired spending benchmark of 2% of GDP on defence in 2022.

Croatia (2.03%), Estonia (2.34%), Greece (3.76%), Latvia (2.10%), Lithuania (2.36%), Poland (2.42%), Slovakia (2%), the UK (2.12%) and the US (3.47%) are the only countries that are expected achieve the goal this year.

The allocation of 2% of the GDP to defence expenditure was agreed upon by NATO defence ministers in 2006 as a way to ensure the Alliance’s military readiness as well as an indicator of its members' willingness to contribute to common defence