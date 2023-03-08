Germany highlights AI and uncrewed systems in mistakenly released naval force structure plans

In a now-deleted web post, the Bundeswehr detailed how the German Navy must prepare for future conflicts, describing the shape of its fleet and a need for large numbers of uncrewed systems.

The Bundeswehr wrote: 'The navy must become fit for the future of naval warfare. It requires a large number of unmanned systems and requires artificial intelligence, in particular for situational awareness and analysis.

'In order for this to become a reality, two things are important: 1. The path to the future of the naval forces must be sustainably financed. 2. It is already important to test the use