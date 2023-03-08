To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Germany highlights AI and uncrewed systems in mistakenly released naval force structure plans

Germany highlights AI and uncrewed systems in mistakenly released naval force structure plans

8th March 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The German Navy ship Brandenburg participates in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. (Photo: US DoD)

On March 5, the German Armed Forces published and later deleted a 'Force Structure Goals 2035+' on its website, offering glimpses into Berlin's naval planning.

In a now-deleted web post, the Bundeswehr detailed how the German Navy must prepare for future conflicts, describing the shape of its fleet and a need for large numbers of uncrewed systems.

The Bundeswehr wrote: 'The navy must become fit for the future of naval warfare. It requires a large number of unmanned systems and requires artificial intelligence, in particular for situational awareness and analysis.

'In order for this to become a reality, two things are important: 1. The path to the future of the naval forces must be sustainably financed. 2. It is already important to test the use

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us