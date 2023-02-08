To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German industry teams up to develop sensors for FCAS fighter

8th February 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Four German companies will work on technology demonstrators for key sensor elements of the FCAS programme. (Image: Hensoldt)

A consortium of four German companies has been contracted to develop key elements of the sensor network for the European Future Combat Air System.

A German consortium, FCMS, consisting of Hensoldt Sensors, Diehl Defence, ESG and Rohde & Schwarz has been commissioned with development of core elements of the sensor network for the FCAS sixth-generation combat aircraft programme, it was announced on 7 February.

'The next-generation air combat system requires an intelligent approach to a platform-independent, networked mission system, high-end sensors and AI-based data analysis,' said Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller as spokesperson for FCMS. 'This is where German industry with the FCMS consortium will make a significant contribution.'

As part of the broader FCAS effort, FCMS will develop technologies for individual sensors as well as an innovative system of networked sensors. By 2025, technology demonstrators will be created to show the possibilities of the new technologies and a platform-independent collaborative solution for sensors. 

On this basis, development will continue in further FCAS demonstrator phases to provide sensor systems for the various platforms of the FCAS network.

In Demonstrator Phase 1B, Hensoldt will work on sensor technology and data fusion as well as electronic warfare and networking, and Diehl Defence on an imaging target locator and targeting sensor suite plus remote carrier concepts. ESG meanwhile will tackle sensor architecture and resource management, as well as networking, simulation and flight test, with Rohde & Schwarz providing resilient air and ground networking as an enabler for the FCAS Combat Cloud.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

