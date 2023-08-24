USMC adapts to new strategic realities caused by Chinese actions and ambitions
Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 provided plentiful evidence that the USMC is transforming to better counter assertive Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region.
Even if belatedly, the US was among the first militaries to adopt new tactics and strategies to deter the PLA if it attempts to use force against Taiwan or other regional neighbours. The USMC response falls under Force Design 2030, which is now being implemented.
The Talisman Sabre 2023 amphibious force comprised 17,000+ personnel and 27 vessels, primarily from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US. The USMC contributed the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the only permanently
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
US to increase investment in deterrence in the Indo-Pacific theatre
The Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed an additional $534 million above the $9.1 billion requested in Pentagon’s FY2024 budget proposal to be invested in military capacities in the region.
-
Sweden to commit AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine with 13th support package
Sweden has announced its 13th support package to Ukraine, including ammunition, spare parts, transport vehicles, missiles and mine clearance equipment as part of an effort to provide significant military backing in response to Russia's invasion.
-
US to increase funds for artificial intelligence capabilities in FY2024
Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed allocating $281 million above the Pentagon’s budget request to advance the use of AI.
-
NZ issues important documents outlining defence and national security strategies
New Zealand issued three important policy documents in one day, all relating to defence and security for the small Pacific nation.
-
US lawmakers to fund nearly $12 billion multi-year contracts for weapons
Authorisation of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations to progress with long-term acquisitions acquisition would benefit eight programmes.