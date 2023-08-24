USMC adapts to new strategic realities caused by Chinese actions and ambitions

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 provided plentiful evidence that the USMC is transforming to better counter assertive Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Even if belatedly, the US was among the first militaries to adopt new tactics and strategies to deter the PLA if it attempts to use force against Taiwan or other regional neighbours. The USMC response falls under Force Design 2030, which is now being implemented.

The Talisman Sabre 2023 amphibious force comprised 17,000+ personnel and 27 vessels, primarily from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US. The USMC contributed the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the only permanently