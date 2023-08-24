To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • USMC adapts to new strategic realities caused by Chinese actions and ambitions

USMC adapts to new strategic realities caused by Chinese actions and ambitions

24th August 2023 - 00:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Queensland

MV-22B Ospreys are a critical platform to the USMC’s concept of conducting Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Returning to its roots in many senses, the USMC is working hard to transition to expeditionary operations in the Western Pacific region.

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 provided plentiful evidence that the USMC is transforming to better counter assertive Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Even if belatedly, the US was among the first militaries to adopt new tactics and strategies to deter the PLA if it attempts to use force against Taiwan or other regional neighbours. The USMC response falls under Force Design 2030, which is now being implemented.

The Talisman Sabre 2023 amphibious force comprised 17,000+ personnel and 27 vessels, primarily from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US. The USMC contributed the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the only permanently

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

