US to increase investment in deterrence in the Indo-Pacific theatre
Aligned with the National Defense Strategy 2022, US lawmakers intend to increase investments in the Indo-Pacific theatre. The Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed an additional $534 million above the $9.1 billion requested in Pentagon’s FY2024 budget proposal to be used in military capacities in the region.
The additional funds are intended to improve deterrence and include $360 million for campaigning activities of the US Indo-Pacific Command (Indo-Pacom) with allies and partners.
Chair of the Committee on Appropriations, Democrat Senator Patty Murray (Washington) stressed that the Senate plans to make ‘critical investments’ to strengthen the US military presence in the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Sweden to commit AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine with 13th support package
Sweden has announced its 13th support package to Ukraine, including ammunition, spare parts, transport vehicles, missiles and mine clearance equipment as part of an effort to provide significant military backing in response to Russia's invasion.
-
US to increase funds for artificial intelligence capabilities in FY2024
Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed allocating $281 million above the Pentagon’s budget request to advance the use of AI.
-
NZ issues important documents outlining defence and national security strategies
New Zealand issued three important policy documents in one day, all relating to defence and security for the small Pacific nation.
-
US lawmakers to fund nearly $12 billion multi-year contracts for weapons
Authorisation of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations to progress with long-term acquisitions acquisition would benefit eight programmes.
-
Miilux produces submarine-grade steel in Turkiye, revolutionising national SSK projects
A Turkish plant has produced the country's first submarine-grade heat-treated steel, meaning that national submarine programmes will no longer be reliant on import for this raw material.
-
Rheinmetall buys Expal Systems to expand ammunition production to meet booming orders
Rheinmetall has finalised its acquisition of Expal Systems, significantly boosting its ammunition production capacity and strengthening Rheinmetall's position as a NATO supplier and enhancing its product portfolio.