US to increase investment in deterrence in the Indo-Pacific theatre

18th August 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Extra funds will be allocated to campaigning activities. (Photo: US Air Force)

Aligned with the National Defense Strategy 2022, US lawmakers intend to increase investments in the Indo-Pacific theatre. The Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed an additional $534 million above the $9.1 billion requested in Pentagon’s FY2024 budget proposal to be used in military capacities in the region.

The additional funds are intended to improve deterrence and include $360 million for campaigning activities of the US Indo-Pacific Command (Indo-Pacom) with allies and partners.

Chair of the Committee on Appropriations, Democrat Senator Patty Murray (Washington) stressed that the Senate plans to make ‘critical investments’ to strengthen the US military presence in the

