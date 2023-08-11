To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US to increase funds for artificial intelligence capabilities in FY2024

11th August 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US Navy Saildrone Explorer. (Photo: US Navy)

Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed allocating $281 million above the Pentagon’s budget request to advance the use of AI.

In an acknowledgment of he tactical and operational benefits artificial intelligence (AI) can provide to armed forces have been pushing US lawmakers towards increasing investments in the area, the Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed allocating in FY2024 $281 million above the Pentagon’s budget request to advance the use of AI.

Democrat Senator Jon Tester (Montana) stressed that modernising the military inventory and fielding new capabilities such as AI is ‘absolutely, unequivocally key’ for the DoD.

‘The bill accelerates the implementation of the National Defense Strategy by supporting the department's request to retire old ships and aircraft that can’t survive in

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …



