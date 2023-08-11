US to increase funds for artificial intelligence capabilities in FY2024
In an acknowledgment of he tactical and operational benefits artificial intelligence (AI) can provide to armed forces have been pushing US lawmakers towards increasing investments in the area, the Senate Committee on Appropriations recently proposed allocating in FY2024 $281 million above the Pentagon’s budget request to advance the use of AI.
Democrat Senator Jon Tester (Montana) stressed that modernising the military inventory and fielding new capabilities such as AI is ‘absolutely, unequivocally key’ for the DoD.
‘The bill accelerates the implementation of the National Defense Strategy by supporting the department's request to retire old ships and aircraft that can’t survive in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Miilux produces submarine-grade steel in Turkiye, revolutionising national SSK projects
A Turkish plant has produced the country's first submarine-grade heat-treated steel, meaning that national submarine programmes will no longer be reliant on import for this raw material.
-
Rheinmetall buys Expal Systems to expand ammunition production to meet booming orders
Rheinmetall has finalised its acquisition of Expal Systems, significantly boosting its ammunition production capacity and strengthening Rheinmetall's position as a NATO supplier and enhancing its product portfolio.
-
Empowering SMEs in defence: how accelerators forge pathways to success amid lingering challenges
SMEs have touted the benefits of accelerators to Shephard in helping them gain access to markets like defence and meet new potential clients.
-
Over half of NATO members to miss the mark on defence spending
Although the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been driving military expenditure upward worldwide, only 11 out of 30 NATO countries are expected to meet or exceed the 2% mark in 2023.