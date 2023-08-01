To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Senate wants $532 million boost for modernising US Abrams tank fleet

1st August 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Abrams M1A2 MBT upgrades will receive extra funding under Senate proposals. (Photo: US Army)

The extra funds will enable the upgrading of 53 tanks on top of the 34 included in the US Army's FY2024 budget request.

Although the US Army intended to slow down modernisation of the Abrams MBT fleet, the Senate Committee on Appropriations suggested an additional $532 million fund to progress with the programme as part of the FY2024 bill.

It will cover the upgrade of 53 tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package (SEP) v3 (M1A2C) configuration on top of the 34 platforms included in the army’s FY2024 budget request.

The total amount allocated for the programme, over $1.2 billion, will allow for modernising a total of 87 MBTs and maintaining the production line of the vehicle.

The M1A2C configuration enhances survivability,

