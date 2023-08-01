Senate wants $532 million boost for modernising US Abrams tank fleet
Although the US Army intended to slow down modernisation of the Abrams MBT fleet, the Senate Committee on Appropriations suggested an additional $532 million fund to progress with the programme as part of the FY2024 bill.
It will cover the upgrade of 53 tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package (SEP) v3 (M1A2C) configuration on top of the 34 platforms included in the army’s FY2024 budget request.
The total amount allocated for the programme, over $1.2 billion, will allow for modernising a total of 87 MBTs and maintaining the production line of the vehicle.
The M1A2C configuration enhances survivability,
