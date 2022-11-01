To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Is the industrial base strong enough to fulfil the 2022 US National Defense Strategy?

Is the industrial base strong enough to fulfil the 2022 US National Defense Strategy?

1st November 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Pentagon will prioritise a future force that is lethal, sustainable, resilient, survivable, agile and responsive. (Photo: US Army)

The document outlines the challenges the country expects to face in the next decade, putting emphasis on the Indo-Pacific and considering China the ‘most comprehensive and serious challenge’ to the US.

On 27 October the US DoD released the unclassified part of the National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022. The document outlined the challenges the country expects to face in the next decade, and the capabilities required to overcome these threats as well as the US strategic competitors.

It defined four priorities: defending the homeland, aligned to the growing multi-domain threat posed by China; deterring strategic attacks against the US, allies and partners; deterring aggression, while being prepared to prevail in conflict when necessary; and building a resilient Joint Force and defence ecosystem.

The document states that the DoD will advance these priorities

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

