Proposed US Navy FY2023 budget cuts 24 ships, funds nine

29th March 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Billings (LCS 15) and USS Sioux City (LCS 11) conduct maritime operations while deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. (Photo: USN)

The proposed navy budget of $773 billion for the Department of Defense marks a $30.7 billion increase compared to enacted spending for FY 2022.

Hot off the press, the FY 2023 budget for the US DoD would decommission 24 ships – including nine Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) - and fund the construction of nine new vessels.

According to budget documents, the planned funding would procure nine battle force ships, 96 aircraft, invest $2.7 billion in long-range fires and hypersonic weapons and increase investment in the Department of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan (SIOP) over FY 2022 to $1.7 billion.

The nine ships funded by the budget include two Virginia-class SSNs, two Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one

