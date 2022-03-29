Proposed US Navy FY2023 budget cuts 24 ships, funds nine

Hot off the press, the FY 2023 budget for the US DoD would decommission 24 ships – including nine Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) - and fund the construction of nine new vessels.

According to budget documents, the planned funding would procure nine battle force ships, 96 aircraft, invest $2.7 billion in long-range fires and hypersonic weapons and increase investment in the Department of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan (SIOP) over FY 2022 to $1.7 billion.

The nine ships funded by the budget include two Virginia-class SSNs, two Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one