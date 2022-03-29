Proposed US Navy FY2023 budget cuts 24 ships, funds nine

USN issues Digital Modular Radio contract modification
‘Emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’ have prompted the DoD to amend its Digital Modular Radio deal with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
Hot off the press, the FY 2023 budget for the US DoD would decommission 24 ships – including nine Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) - and fund the construction of nine new vessels.
According to budget documents, the planned funding would procure nine battle force ships, 96 aircraft, invest $2.7 billion in long-range fires and hypersonic weapons and increase investment in the Department of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan (SIOP) over FY 2022 to $1.7 billion.
The nine ships funded by the budget include two Virginia-class SSNs, two Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one
