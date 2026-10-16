US military seeks common controllers for drones and robotic systems
The US military has been showing a growing interest in accessing common controllers capable of simultaneously handling multiple uncrewed systems of diverse domains, sizes and mission sets.
Only this year, the US Air Force (USAF), Army, Marine Corps (USMC) and Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) have published solicitation, request for information and market research notices to identify potential suppliers and technologies.
While this activity may indicate an emerging trend in the defence market, it also shows a growing potential for future Pentagon procurement programmes.
During a media roundtable in February this year, Col Nicholas Ryan, director and capability manager for uncrewed aerial
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