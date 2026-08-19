AI-controlled F-16s advance towards autonomous multi-aircraft operations in US

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) plans to progressively expand testing of AI-controlled F-16 Fighting Falcons from baseline single-aircraft flights towards multi-ship autonomous operations under the Viper Experimentation and Next-generation Operations Model (VENOM) and Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) initiatives.

The outcomes of the joint efforts with the US Air Force (USAF) are expected to inform existing and future US military AI programmes, including the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) effort.

Lt Col Patrick Highland, DARPA’s programme manager for AIR, told Shephard that the “planned evolution” for VENOM/AIR progression is moving from single-aircraft toward multi-ship deployments.

“Over the next 12 to