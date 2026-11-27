On NATO’s eastern flank in Estonia, the British Army will be equipped with new uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and counter-UAS (CUAS) technologies under a £25 million (US$33.8 million) investment announced on 17 November 2026.

But, by the time the British Army puts new CUAS detectors in soldiers’ hands and on their vehicles by its target date of April 2027, the UAS those systems are meant to spot may already have changed.

Uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) technology is evolving at such a pace that CUAS designed to detect and destroy hostile UAVs is in a race to keep up.

“It’s almost