Global Ordnance and Sparkz disclose plans for 500,000 US-made UAV batteries a year
Global Ordnance Holdings has revealed further delivery details to Shephard under its partnership with Sparkz to establish fully domestically sourced and manufactured uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) battery production lines, as part of efforts to reduce US dependence on Chinese components.
The companies intend to assemble 210,000 UAV battery packs between 2027 and 2029, revealing that they plan to reach 500,000 packs per year in the medium and long term, scalable with demand.
“This is a baseline agreement, and we anticipate much greater demand,” an official spokesperson for Global Ordnance told Shephard. “It sets a firm minimum of 210,000 battery
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