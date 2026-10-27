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Global Ordnance and Sparkz disclose plans for 500,000 US-made UAV batteries a year

27th October 2026 - 08:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A swarm of 100 UAVs stands ready for launch at Fort Bragg. (Photo: US Army)

The companies have outlined plans for US$25 million manufacturing lines and initial deliveries in 2027 as Washington tightens restrictions on Chinese UAV components.

Global Ordnance Holdings has revealed further delivery details to Shephard under its partnership with Sparkz to establish fully domestically sourced and manufactured uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) battery production lines, as part of efforts to reduce US dependence on Chinese components.

The companies intend to assemble 210,000 UAV battery packs between 2027 and 2029, revealing that they plan to reach 500,000 packs per year in the medium and long term, scalable with demand.

“This is a baseline agreement, and we anticipate much greater demand,” an official spokesperson for Global Ordnance told Shephard. “It sets a firm minimum of 210,000 battery

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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